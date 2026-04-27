WRTV to relaunch weekend morning newscasts in July after 8 year absence

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV will relaunch its weekend morning newscasts this summer, restoring local news coverage on Saturday and Sunday mornings for the first time in eight years.

Owner, President and CEO DuJuan McCoy of Circle City Broadcasting, which owns WRTV, announced the expansion Monday.

WRTV will air live, local newscasts from 7 to 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, leading into “Good Morning America Weekend.” The first Sunday newscast is scheduled for July 5, followed by the first Saturday broadcast on July 11.

“This relaunch of weekend morning news on WRTV comes eight years to the weekend that the previous owner canceled all weekend morning news,” McCoy said. “To be a viable news station, you must be in the local news business seven days a week and in all traditional news viewing time periods to serve our community.”

The addition will increase WRTV’s live local news, political and sports programming by 10 hours each week under Circle City Broadcasting ownership.

The move reflects a continued commitment to expanding local journalism and serving central Indiana viewers with more coverage throughout the week.

