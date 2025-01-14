WRTV's annual 'Give A Child A Book' gives students 6 books to take home

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, WRTV employees donate time and money to “give a child a book.” It's a special effort from the Scripps Howard Foundation.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley was at the Washington Irving Neighborhood School to see it unfold.

"It helps me, heals my mind, and reading is just very, very cool for me, and I really like reading in bed and when my mom reads to me,” Juelina Grundy, a third grader at Washington Irving Neighborhood School, said.

It's a mission we are passionate about at WRTV.

"Partnership with WRTV 6 is something special for Washington Irving. We just love having the opportunity to provide our kids with books to read,” Brandon House, Principal of Washington Irving Neighborhood School, said.

Books can take children to new places, plant seeds for future success, and potentially break generational cycles.

The annual WRTV campaign "If You Give A Child A Book..." allows us to partner with the Scripps Howard Fund to put books in children's hands.

This year, WRTV raised the bar.

Each student chose six books free of cost; books they get to keep.

"As soon as my teacher said, 'Not one, not two, not three, not four, or not five,' she said, 'Six.' We all started screaming,” Aamila Tichenor, a third grader at Washington Irving Neighborhood School, said.

"I got to pick my favorite books. Got books for my sisters and all of my other siblings," Grundy said.

"Kids come in and they see all of the books that they're excited about, and when they walk away with one, they're like, 'Oh, that's exciting. But I kind of wanted that one too.' Now, they were able to pick six,” said House. "Everybody knows that books are competing with screens right now. This is an opportunity for us to help students explore their imagination and the future just through the love of reading and books.”

"When WRTV reached out and asked, 'Hey, do you see any opportunity here?' It was like, yes, absolutely,” Brad Goedeker, Managing partner of Rascal Fun Zone, said.

Rascals Fun Zone matched up to $3,000, a donation making this day extra special for students.

"Kids are excited to read. They're not in here talking about things on their phone or their tablet. They were picking books and reading them before they walked out the door,” Goedeker said.

More than 1,200 books were given away on Tuesday. Absent kids will still get a chance to pick their six books.

If you'd like to donate or get involved with "If You Give A Child A Book," click here.