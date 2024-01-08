WTLC's 'Loverman' DJ Jerry Wade dies at 63

INDIANAPOLIS — Jerry Wade, a disc jockey known as "The Loverman" on WTLC, has died. He was 63.

His voice filled the airwaves for more than three decades. Jerry was a local businessman, DJ, and emcee who loved to use his creativity and humor.

Jerry brought joy into the lives of others through music. He had countless shows, and events not only at the radio station, but in the community.

One of his favorite events was helping senior citizens At Quality Life Indy, an adult day center located on the city's far east side. He used music as a way of fitness, encouraging them to get up and move.

The senior center was just one of the places The Loverman spread his positive energy.

When WRTV spoke to Jerry back in 2020, we learned that one of his goals was to open a new event space in downtown Indianapolis, with its prime location just off Monument Circle.

But with not being able to host events or even DJ at area night clubs, Jerry became one of the first DJs to start hosting virtual parties on Facebook live.

WRTV file image Jerry Wade

It allowed him to do what he did best, lifting the spirits of everyone he saw and helping us all through the difficult times.

"It's not just about me, and making money. I love people. I love Indianapolis, I love downtown Indy. It's about people who are going through this. I'm not the only one going through this there's so many amazing people that need to smile. They can't go out. They can't dance. They can't listen to music, hang out and have a drink with their friends," Jerry shared.

The WLTC family says they are devastated by his loss but they are thankful for the time they had with him.