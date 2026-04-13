YATVAC expands to WRTV-ABC, growing its reach across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Circle City Broadcasting is expanding its Youth Alternatives to Violence and Crime (YATVAC) initiative to WRTV-ABC, reaching more viewers across central Indiana.

With the addition of WRTV-ABC, which was recently acquired by Circle City Broadcasting, YATVAC is now featured on WRTV-ABC, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 (WNDY), along with their digital platforms.

YATVAC focuses on helping young people and Hoosier families find real alternatives to violence and crime by sharing resources, support, and real stories from the community. With the expansion, more people will see and hear those messages on-air, online, and across social platforms.

The campaign includes nightly curfew reminders, real-life stories, public service announcements, and a growing online hub that connects families to local programs and services, making it easier to find help when it’s needed most.

YATVAC is supported by a range of community and corporate partners, including Jewel Human Resources, IndyGo, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Hensley Legal Group PC, the Indiana Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, the City of Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, and Rev Racing.

“When we launched YATVAC in August 2025, our goal was to ignite a movement to curb youth violence and crime in our community,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “By adding WRTV-ABC to the mix, we expect YATVAC to grow exponentially and have an even greater positive impact on Indiana.”

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