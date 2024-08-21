Yelp names Indy pizzeria as 2nd best pizza place in the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — A local pizzeria is being recognized as the second-best pizza place in all of the Midwest.

Futuro Pizza ranked No. 2 on Yelp’s list of “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest 2024.”

Futuro, located at 19 Cruse St., was started during the pandemic and has become a beloved spot for Detroit-style and Chicago-style pizzas, according to Yelp.

“Bestsellers include the ‘crowd-pleasing’ Spotted Pig pizza (with house-made red sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, jalapenos, goat cheese, ricotta, hot honey drizzle, and Pecorino Romano) and the Bacon Basil, which features amazing flavors that work so well together,” Yelp said.

Elkhart’s Iechyd Da Brewing Company also made the list at No. 15, as well as Evansville’s Pangea Kitchen at No. 19.

To view the full list or for more information, click here.

