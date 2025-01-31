YMCA Athenaeum in downtown Indianapolis to close in March

INDIANAPOLIS — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will close its Athenaeum location at the end of March, the organization announced.

The YMCA Athenaeum, located at 401 E Michigan St., will close on March 28. Operations will transition to the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay, located at 430 S Alabama St.

“This decision was made with the goal of ensuring our organization’s long-term sustainability while continuing to meet the needs of our members and the community,” YMCA said in a statement.

Officials say they are exploring new opportunities for the space.

“The YMCA remains committed to serving our community through our eleven other centers and diverse programs,” the statement said. “We deeply appreciate the meaningful role the YMCA at the Athenaeum has played in your lives and are here to support you through this transition.”

