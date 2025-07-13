'You are not replaceable': Marian University’s Dad Camp strengthens father–son bonds through shared adventure

INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University is welcoming dozens of fathers and sons for Dad Camp this weekend.

It's a retreat designed to strengthen bonds, spark faith conversations and disconnect from digital distractions.

Hosted by the Franciscan Leadership Institute, the camp combines outdoor adventure with intentional spiritual growth.

For Jonathan Tobin, who attended with his son Patrick, the experience was exactly what he needed.

“This morning we had a breakout session for dads and an hour alone to reflect on real-life events,” Tobin shared. “Then we had one-on-one time with our sons."

The camp features activities like fishing, kayaking, hiking, and campfire nights, paired with guided father–son discussions and spiritual reflections.

Mark Bridenstine, Director of Fraternitas, said the camp is part of a broader mission to strengthen family life through faith.

“We want to empower dads to pass on their faith to their kids,” Bridenstine said. “It’s about spiritual development as much as relationship building.”

The camp was created in partnership with Dad Camp®, a Kokomo-based organization serving thousands of fathers globally since 2006.

This marks Marian’s first year hosting the event, with support from a Lilly Endowment grant under its Christian Parenting Initiative.

“We’re all here for the same reason, and that's to grow closer to our children," said Tobin.