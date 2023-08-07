Young Men Inc. encourages young boys to learn life skills, stay out of trouble

INDIANAPOLIS — 60 kids accomplished a major goal this summer as they graduated from Young Men Inc. Sunday.

The two-month empowerment camp was held at the Great Commission Church of God and is centered on keeping the boys out of the street.

"This program has been a lifesaver for my son and me. His attitude has changed. His behavior has changed," Meosha Huff said.

Making a difference in young black males’ lives is the goal for Young Men Inc. Youth Ministries. Pastor Malachi Walker says 90% of those in the camp do not have a father figure at home.

“It’s just sad, you know,” Walker said.

To set the boys up for success, they learn how to become leaders through a military style approach. They are encouraged to stay out of the streets and learn other life skills.

It’s not only impacting the kids, but their parents too.

“I was urging for him to find a positive, black male influence. He found it here. This is a lifelong relation that I look forward to and my son looks forward to as well,” Meosha Huff said.

10-year-old Caiden Young says he has learned a lot from the camp.

“This camp teaches you respect, how to be a young man, to stay away from stuff and treat people like they want you to,” Young said.

The young boys learn discipline from the other boys and have created a brotherhood that they say will last a lifetime.

“The advice we give is to be yourself and make better choices. That was our slogan for this year, and will be for the next couple of years,” Young Men Inc. Chief Counselor Jashaawn Hobson said.

Young Men Inc. is looking forward to another 60 boys graduating next year.

For more information on the program, click here.

