Young Men Inc. starts 30th year of impacting Indy’s youth

INDIANAPOLIS — As the city of Indianapolis continues to find ways to combat the rise in youth violence – one organization is working to be a part of the solution. “We are going to change their whole focus,” Reverend Malachi Walker spoke in front of more than 70 kids inside of Great Commission Church of God on Tuesday.

For the last 30 years, Reverend Walker has worked to change the outlook for Indy’s youth by providing positive things for kids to do in the summer.

“I feel they need to learn more about how to get a good education. Instead of how to obtain a gun they need to learn how to grow up and be successful in life, not how to carry gun,” Rev. Walker said.

Young Men Inc., a summer camp for kids, focuses on a military style approach by teaching kids discipline, respect and how to make the right choices.

“There is a thing that is a statistic that we do nothing but carry guns and sell drugs,” Rev. Walker added. Rev. Walker is hoping his summer camp changes the minds of Indy’s Youth.

“Just stop there is no reason for you to have a gun in your hands at the age of 8,” Masen Perkins said.

Perkins is in his first year with Young Men Inc. He will tell you how gun violence can impact a family.

"My grandfather got killed by two people shooting at each other and I was in the front seat," Perkins said.

He says he joined Young Men Inc. to become a positive influence in his community.

“I want to show my family what I can do,” Perkins added.

That’s what the camp is all about – turning Indy’s youth into young men.

