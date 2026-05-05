'Your favorite cousin' Desi Banks is bringing his comedy tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Desi Banks is bringing his "Your Favorite Cousin Tour" to Indianapolis in November.

Banks will perform at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Friday, Nov. 13. The show is for ages 18 and up.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Presale access is available exclusively to Live Nation All Access members.

Banks is a triple threat comedian, actor, podcaster and entrepreneur. He has built a massive social media following with over 19 million fans across various platforms.