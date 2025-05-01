Your Guide to the 2025 Mini-Marathon: Maps, Times, and Closures

The IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on Saturday promises to bring excitement and energy as tens of thousands gather in downtown Indianapolis for this annual event. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for race day.

Expo Information

Before the race, participants must pick up their race packets at the Expo, located at Lucas Oil Stadium in the North Exhibit Hall.

Expo Hours:

May 1: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. May 2: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Important: Bring a photo ID to look up your bib number. If you are collecting a packet for a friend, you will need their bib number and a copy of their photo ID. For more details on exhibitors and parking options, click here.

Road Closures

If you’re attending as a participant or spectator, be aware of the following road closures on race day:

Start Line Map

Once you arrive downtown, follow the Start Line Map to position yourself correctly for the race. It is crucial to align yourself as directed to ensure a smooth start.

Race Schedule

Below are the start times and locations for both the Delta Dental 5K and the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon:

Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K



Location: Washington Street, Downtown Indianapolis

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Race Times:

Men's USATF 5K: 7:00 a.m. Women's USATF 5K: 7:02 a.m. Delta Dental 5K: 7:05 a.m.



IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Location: Washington Street, Downtown Indianapolis

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Start Times:

Athletes with Disabilities: 7:35 a.m. Wave 1: 7:40 a.m. Wave 2: 7:50 a.m. Wave 3: 8:00 a.m. Wave 4: 8:10 a.m.



Post-Race Celebration

Join the fun at the 500 Festival Post Race Party located at Military Park in downtown Indianapolis.

Party Hours: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Celebrate your finish with fellow participants and enjoy food, refreshments, and entertainment.

Additional Resources

To view detailed course maps on Strava or to send them directly to your device, tap here.

Get ready for an exciting day filled with fitness, camaraderie, and celebration as you participate in the 2025 IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon!