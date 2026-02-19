Zedd returns to headline 2026 Indy 500 Snake Pit

SPEEDWAY — Electronic superstar Zedd is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, set to headline the 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will take the stage on Race Day morning alongside Crankdat, Wooli, it's murph and Wax Motif during the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 24.

When Zedd last played the Snake Pit in 2017, he also took the ride of his life in the Fastest Seat in Sports with racing legend Mario Andretti to kick off the 101st Indianapolis 500.

More than 20,000 fans pack the Snake Pit annually, creating what many consider the most unique pre-race party in motorsports.

How to get tickets

Snake Pit wristbands start at $60 for general admission, while VIP access costs $165 and includes a raised viewing platform, private bar and air-conditioned restrooms.

Race Day packages bundle everything together: general admission to both the race and Snake Pit runs $115, while the VIP experience costs $220.

Fair warning: you must be 18 or older and hold a valid Indy 500 ticket to enter the Snake Pit. Officials recommend buying now since prices increase as May approaches and wristbands are limited.

Click here for ticket information.