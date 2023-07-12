Zionsville Hair salon training the next generation of stylists through apprenticeship program

ZIONSVILLE – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statisticssays that the number of hairstylists and barbers is expected to grow by 11 percent between now and the year 2031. One hair salon in Zionsville is doing their part to train the next generation.

Rio white is the owner of No Label Salon. She's been a stylist for over a decade. She's worked all over the country and even on runways. Now she's sharing her expertise to show new stylists how to cut it in the businesses.

"It's something I was always wanting as a young stylist,” White said. “It's really hard and scary and you don't want to do the wrong thing or wrong mistake and you are like I don't know what's going on. "

That's why White started an apprenticeship program at her salon. She created an educational curriculum to teach what her salon calls "baby stylists" the things they aren't learning in beauty school.

"We are really creating art here so we are developing an eye for the girls,” White said. “We are telling them what skin tones go with the right hair and things that are beyond just text books. This is a total art so it's hard to teach that without having experience. "

The apprenticeship program can last anywhere from three months to two years. White gives participants the flexibility to finish the requirements on their own time.

"Even just doing the front desk really gets you in the proper perspective of how things are run and how to clean up after you're done,” Zoe Spray, an apprentice at the salon said. “Watching the other stylists even you can really benefit just from watching them."

Spray says without learning from the other stylists she wouldn't know the things she does today.

"If I have a question they give an in-depth answer to it and I'm like that is what I really need and that is what I need to grow,” Spray said.

The apprenticeship doesn't cost participants any money, in fact they are paid for their time and sometimes become employees.

"It's super fun because I am able to teach all the younger stylists here,” Cassidy Stonehouse, Stylist and former Apprentice at the salon, said. “It makes you feel good being able to teach younger people and help them be passionate about their work as well. "

That passion and empowerment is why White hopes her method will grow in the future.

"We are pouring love and confidence into you and that is what really makes a stylist elevate, is not to be afraid to try new things,” White said.

Typically, White says that apprenticeships aren’t paid and if they are they are paid poorly. On top of that, those taking part in the apprenticeship don’t typically get as much hands-on experience with clients. If you are interested in the program, reach out to No Label salon on their social media.

