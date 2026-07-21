Zionsville Plan Commission approves new gas station despite resident protests

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- The Zionsville Plan Commission on Monday night approved a plan to build a Friendly Market convenience store and gas station in the town, despite widespread protest from nearby residents who are concerned about its possible environmental impacts.

The commission voted in favor of the plan 5-1.

Mann Brothers Holdings LLC years ago purchased the land in the Holliday Farms district. One of the co-owners said he hopes the gas station will be open by the end of 2026.

Prior to the vote, community members voiced their concerns about the project, which included the possibility of increased traffic and noise, a lowering of property values, and negative environmental impacts including air pollution and gas spills.

"There (are) very serious health risks, all the benzene ... which is a Class 1 Carcinogen," said Holliday Farms resident Kory Geyer. "This is in a major environmental risk area. It's part of the Eagle Creek Watershed, which feeds all of central Indiana's water supply."

After the vote, some people at the meeting voiced their displeasure, and the majority immediately left the meeting.

"No one that you saw tonight will ever step foot in the Friendly Market in Holliday Farms," said resident Patrick Leone. "There will be a boycott, and no one from Holliday Farms will go there. They won't even go there (for gas). ... Now our kids are at risk. I have a 14-year-old daughter 150 feet from it."

One of the co-owners of Mann Brothers Holdings LLC told WRTV that he's thankful to the commission for the support, and he's committed to building a clean site.