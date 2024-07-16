Zionsville preparing for future development with new comprehensive plan

ZIONSVILLE — The town of Zionsville has quadrupled in population in the past twenty years. Town leaders are now developing a plan for what it could look like twenty years from today.

The Uniquely Zionsville comprehensive plan will replace the plan Zionsville has used since 2003.

WRTV

The town has both grown in population — from 8,775 in the 2000 Census to 30,603 in the 2020 Census — and in size through annexations since the 2003 plan.

Zionsville director of planning and building Mike Dale believes the time is right to start fresh.

RELATED | Expanding Zionsville's charm

Expanding Zionsville's charm

"It's a challenge for a community like this one that's desirable for a lot of people," Dale said. "It's how to manage growth in a way that retains the character that is bringing people here."

Longtime Zionsville residents have noticed the growth and hope the town retains its charm after the plan is officially adopted.

WRTV

"What we want to do is to remain Zionsville, whatever happens that's new needs to look like the old," said Erica Carpenter, who moved to Zionsville in 1997 and owns Fivethirty Home on Zionsville's Main Street. "Obviously change has to happen, I embrace change and think change is great, but it has to be made with Zionsville in mind."

"I have one foot in moving with the future and one foot in honoring what we have," said Sophie Mariacher, a Zionsville native who said her mother and grandparents were also raised in the town. "Zionsville is one of those places where you go and can't help but fall in love."

WRTV

Residents voiced their opinions on the plan during a town hall Monday morning. The next meeting is scheduled for July 29 at 6 p.m. inside of Zionsville Town Hall.

Dale said the full comprehensive plan could take 18 months to develop.

WATCH | Townships weigh merger in effort to preserve small-town charm

Townships weigh merger in effort to preserve small-town charm

He said whichever path Zionsville chooses will have the character of the community in mind since it is already selective about its growth.

"Large big-box firms can afford to relocate to Zionsville, but just because they can afford to come here does not mean we want them here," Dale said. "We're not laying out the red carpet for any developer coming to Zionsville."