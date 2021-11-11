Longtime Indianapolis firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is mourning the loss of longtime firefighter and Air Force Veteran Gerald Brooks.

IFD says Brooks died of complications from COVID-19.

Brooks joined the department in 2000 following his service in the Air Force. He worked a variety of shifts and was active with the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association .

He will be given full honors and a presumptive line of duty death service.

Visitation is Thursday, November 11 from 4-9 p.m. and Friday, November 12 from 9-11 a.m. The service will take place Friday, November 12 at 11 a.m. Both the visitation and funeral will be held at Grace Apostolic Church, located at 649 E 22nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

A procession will follow the service at the following route:

Leave Grace Apostolic Church at 649 E. 22nd St.

North on College to IFD Station 31

South on Central Ave to E 22nd St

Continue North to College to 42nd St.

West on 42nd St. to Central Ave.

West on E 22nd St. to Stuart Mortuary at 2201 N Illinois

Firefighter Brooks will be buried in Cincinnati on Saturday, November 13. Indiana State Police have volunteered to escort Brooks’s body from the funeral home to the Ohio State line where it will be picked up by the Ohio State Police and Cincinnati Police.