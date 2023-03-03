Louisville officers intercept 15,000 counterfeit Viagra pills worth over $1 million

LOUISVILLE — Louisville Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted 500 bottles of Viagra, each bottle containing 30-count of 100 milligram tablets, for a total of 15,000 pills.

If the pills were real, they would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1.06 million.

The bottles had labels stating they were made in the USA, but those claims are suspect as the pills were being imported from an industrial company in Hong Kong. The shipment was headed to an individual in Brooklyn, NY.

Prescription medications manufactured in non-regulated foreign companies often contain dangerous contaminants or ineffective compounds, and though their packaging and labelling can be like genuine products, inconsistent ingredients and sub-par quality controls can endanger the consumer.