Man killed in hit-and-run crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a bus stop on the northwest side Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers found the victim on the road near West 86th Street and Zionsville Road about 5:45 a.m., according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at the scene.

The victim was struck near an IndyGo bus stop. An investigator at the scene told WRTV that a bus driver found the man's body and called police.

Police have not yet released a description of a suspect vehicle.

Details were not immediately available.

Jonathon Christians/WRTV One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 82nd Street and Zionsville Road.

WRTV Photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.

