A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post

Caroline Brehman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Voting mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate on March 24, confirmed Levine to be assistant secretary of health. She becomes the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:57:06-04

The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be the nation's assistant secretary of health.

She is the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.

The final vote was 52-48, mostly along party lines.

Levine had been serving as Pennsylvania’s top health official since 2017, and emerged as the public face of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is expected to oversee Health and Human Services offices and programs across the U.S.

Transgender-rights activists have hailed Levine’s appointment as a historic breakthrough. Few trans people have ever held high-level offices at the federal or state level.

