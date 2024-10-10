Biden tells Trump 'get a life' over hurricane misinformation

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the federal government's hurricane response.

While speaking on Hurricane Milton at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Biden was asked if he's spoken to Trump directly.

"Are you kidding me?" Biden responded. "Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people."

The president was also asked by a reporter if he would do anything to try to hold Trump accountable, after he pledged to go after those who seek to take advantage of victims through price-gouging or scamming.

"The public will hold him accountable," Biden said. "You better -- the press -- hold him accountable because you know the truth."

He added he had no plans to speak with Trump.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines