Election Day 2024 is here; polls are now open

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers have already cast their ballot for the 2024 election, and many more will do the same today.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, is Election Day, meaning today is the last day to make your voice heard and vote on candidates for the governor, attorney general, senate, congressional and presidential races.

When do polls open and close?

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m.

Polling locations

You can find a full list of polling locations in your county on the Indiana Voters website. You can also search by address by visiting: https://indiana.votinginfotool.org/.

What to expect and bring with you

Before signing the poll list and casting a ballot, you must present a government-issued photo ID to verify your identity. A valid ID for voting purposes must:

1. Include the voter’s name, which must confirm—not necessarily be identical— to the name on the individual's voter registration record.

2. Include a photograph of the individual.

3. Except for certain military and veterans' documents, or a Native American Indian tribe or band recognized by the US government, include an expiration date that shows the ID is current or expired after November 8, 2022.

4. Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

When will we know who won?

We should know who wins the governor, attorney general, senate and congressional elections by the end of the night on Tuesday. However, the presidential election is another story.

In 2020, it took four days before the Associated Press called the race for President Joe Biden due to such a close race between him and former President Donald Trump. Because of time zones, polls in Hawaii and Alaska do not close until midnight and 1 a.m. Eastern time.

