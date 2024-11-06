Indiana Congressional race 2024 results

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Indiana on Nov. 5 will elect nine candidates to serve in the U.S. House from each of the state's nine U.S. House districts.

District 1

The results for Indiana's first congressional district has not yet been called as of 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

District 2

Rudy Yakym was reelected in Indiana's second congressional district. He assumed office on Nov. 14, 2022.

He was nominated to run for the seat to replace Jackie Walorski, who died on Aug. 3, 2022.

Yakym was a district-level delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention from Indiana.

District 3

Marlin Stutzman won in Indiana's third congressional district, which represents Fort Wayne.

Stutzman is a fourth-generation farmer who grew up on farms in both Michigan and Indiana.

He was previously a member of the Indiana State Senate from 2009 to 2010 and the Indiana House of Representatives from 2002 to 2008.

District 4

Jim Baird was reelected in Indiana's fourth congressional district.

Baird assumed office on January 3, 2019. He was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2010.

District 5

Victoria Spartz was reelected in Indiana's fifth congressional district. She assumed office on January 3, 2021.

On February 3, 2023, Spartz announced she would not seek reelection to the U.S. House, but went back on her decision.

She is a former member of the Indiana State Senate, representing District 20.

District 6

Jefferson Shreve was elected in Indiana's sixth congressional district.

Shreve was a member of the Indianapolis City Council, representing District 16. He assumed office in 2018 and left office on Jan. 1, 2020.

He was a member of the Indianapolis City Council, representing District 23 from 2013 to 2016.

District 7

Andre Carson was reelected in Indiana's seventh congressional district. He assumed office on March 13, 2008.

Carson won reelection in 2018 with 64.9% of the vote. He was the second Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Congress. The previous holder of the seat, Julia Carson, was his grandmother.

He released the following statement regarding his win:

I’m honored to have received the people’s support to continue serving as Congressman for Indiana’s 7th District. In Congress, I’ve helped bring positive change to our community: Capping the price of insulin at $35 a month for those on Medicare. Securing historic levels of funding to our roads, streets, and water systems. Expanding healthcare to millions of Americans.



Our work so far has made an impact—and yet of course, there is so much still to do.



No matter what, I will always be fighting for you: the people. We must fight far-right extremism and get back to the basics of what’s best for everyday families.



Thank you to #TeamCarson and all the voters and volunteers who made today possible. I’ll keep fighting for all Hoosiers, working to lower the cost of everyday items, strengthen our national security, and shape a future where everyone has equal opportunity to succeed.

District 8

Mark Messmer was elected in Indiana's eighth congressional district.

Messmer was previously a member of the Indiana State Senate, representing District 48. He assumed office on Nov. 5, 2014, and left office on Sept. 3, 2024.

He began serving as state Senate majority leader in 2018. He previously served in the Indiana House of Representatives, representing District 63 from 2008 to 2014.

District 9

Erin Houchin was reelected in Indiana's ninth congressional district. She assumed office on Jan. 3, 2023.

She ran in 2016 but was defeated by Trey Hollingsworth in the Republican primary.