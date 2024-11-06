Mike Braun projected to be elected as Indiana Governor in 2024 general election

INDIANAPOLIS — Sitting U.S. Senator and Republican candidate Mike Braun is projected to be elected as the Governor of Indiana in Tuesday night's race.

Braun defeated Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Candidate Donald Rainwater.

He will serve along with lieutenant governor candidate Micah Beckwith.

Beckwith, an ultra-conservative pastor from Hamilton County, was chosen at the Indiana GOP convention for Lt. Governor.

He was not Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun’s pick, which is something political experts in Indiana say is uncommon.