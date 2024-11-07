Post-Election Anxiety: How to cope with overwhelming feelings and divide with family member and friends

INDIANAPOLIS— How to cope with post-election stress is something many Americans are battling with right now.

As the Presidential Election comes to an end, many Americans are tired and possibly emotionally charged.

We talked with Hoosiers about how they are feeling after results fled in and after this long race to the White House.

Many are happy and relieved while others are disappointed and have lost faith in humanity. We spoke to a local psychologist about how Americans can come together through the divide.

"Some of my family was for Kamala and some for Trump so it was a mixture," said Courtney, who voted in Indianapolis.

After a long election season there is a divide in our nation.

For some Hoosier voters they simply want for people to come together.

"We talked about the differences and went through who we voted for and why," said Courtney.

Courtney is from Indianapolis and voted in this election. She says healthy conversation is very important in times like these.

"I think we all need to stay united whoever is picked," said Courtney.

Wellness experts say this is a good time to evaluate your own health.

"I just think it's really important to keep in mind that you can only control your own behavior and you cannot control other people's behavior," said Jennifer Embree, IU Wellness Director. "You can only control how you respond."

Jennifer Embree the Chief Wellness Officer at Indiana University says the best way to navigate these times is to call upon how you cope everyday.

"Every day we go through stressors and we go through situations that are difficult and life is hard and I think we just have to accept that," said Embree.

Embree says its important to connect with people who support you, listen to others and find points where you agree. She also encourages self-care.

"It doesn't help to antagonize each other with anybody and as we move into the holiday season," said Embree. "It makes it that much more uncomfortable."

She says finding common ground is important.

"A lot of times we think we can change other people's opinions and ideas about things and we really can't," said Embree.

It's something Courtney encourages others to do.

Embree stresses all votes matter and you should always advocate for things important to you.

RELATED | What you can do to cope with seasonal depression