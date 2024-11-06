Republican Donald Trump projected to win Indiana in 2024 Election

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Donald Trump is projected to take Indiana's 11 electoral college votes.
The call was made shortly after 7 p.m.
Indiana was one of the first states called Tuesday night, along with Kentucky and Vermont.
Team Trump released the following statement:
Congratulations to Donald J. Trump, Mike Braun, and Jim Banks on their victories. After four years under Kamala Harris, Hoosiers are eager for President Trump to fix what Kamala Harris broke. Starting on Day 1, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border — and Make America Great Again.