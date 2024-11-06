Watch Now
Republican Donald Trump projected to win Indiana in 2024 Election

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, before boarding Marine One. Trump is en route to the Army-Navy Game at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Donald Trump is projected to take Indiana's 11 electoral college votes.

The call was made shortly after 7 p.m.

Indiana was one of the first states called Tuesday night, along with Kentucky and Vermont.

Team Trump released the following statement:

Congratulations to Donald J. Trump, Mike Braun, and Jim Banks on their victories. After four years under Kamala Harris, Hoosiers are eager for President Trump to fix what Kamala Harris broke. Starting on Day 1, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border — and Make America Great Again.

