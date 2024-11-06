Republican Rep. Jim Banks projected to win seat for U.S. Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — Representative Jim Banks is projected to win the seat for U.S. Senate.

The sitting U.S. representative for Indiana's 3rd congressional district beat democratic candidate Dr. Valerie McCray.

The veteran and Hoosiers native has been endorsed by both Donald Trump and Mike Braun to take over Braun's Senate seat.

"I am grateful for the support of my family and the support I’ve had from Hoosiers across the state. I owe this victory to all who contributed to it," Banks said.

The race was called at 7 p.m., one hour after the polls closed.