Todd Rokita projected to win reelection as Indiana's Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS — Todd Rokita is projected to be reelected as Indiana’s attorney general.

The Republican incumbent beat former Indiana Deputy Attorney General Destiny Wells in Tuesday's race.

Rokita served as attorney general after being elected in 2020. He previously was the representative for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District from 2011-2019. Before that, he served two terms as Indiana’s secretary of state from 2002-2010.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS | Indiana Election Results

Rokita has vocally supported the Trump campaign. He's had several controversial moments in office, with strong opinions on abortion and transgender issues.

“For the next four years we will build on the record amounts of money we’ve recovered for Hoosiers, we will continue to protect Hoosier jobs and electricity prices from going up any higher,” Rokita said. “Let me be clear the people of Indiana have rejected this push to the left and because of this overwhelming vote tonight, I will continue to put us first to put Indiana first."