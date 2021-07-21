Watch
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Workers repair a park near the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as senators struggle to reach a compromise over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending, a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 16:08:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have rejected an effort to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that senators brokered with President Joe Biden.

But supporters are hoping they’ll get another chance at the measure in the coming days.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the procedural vote Wednesday was meant to be a first step to ”get the ball rolling” as talks progress.

But Republican senators say they need to see the final bill and wanted the vote delayed until Monday.

Negotiators have been meeting around the clock this week to try and reach a final agreement.

