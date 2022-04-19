Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene's reelection run

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state's office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge.

According to the amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War to prevent lawmakers who fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress, no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Judge Amy Totenberg denied Greene's request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, saying Greene had failed to meet the "burden of persuasion."

According to Georgia law, any eligible voter can challenge a candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint within two weeks after the qualifying deadline.