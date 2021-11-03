New Jersey governor's race still too close to call

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli were virtually deadlocked early Wednesday after a campaign centered on the incumbent's progressive policies and handling of the pandemic.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race, with votes from Tuesday's election still being tallied.

Incomplete returns showed Ciattarelli and the first-term governor separated by about 1,200 votes out of more than 2.3 million cast.

Polls conducted months ago showed that Murphy held a fairly comfortable lead over Ciattarelli. The Associated Press reports that Murphy also registered more voters and had raised more money than his opponent.

A Ciattarelli win would send a jolt through state and national politics, though a win by Murphy for a second consecutive term as a Democrat would break historical trends in the state.

Should Ciattarelli prevail, it would also mark the second Democratic-controlled statehouse to turn red this election cycle.

In Virginia, projections indicate that Republican Glenn Youngkin has prevailed over Democrat and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Both were running to replace Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has been termed out.