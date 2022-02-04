RNC votes to censure Cheney, Kinzinger for their involvement on Jan. 6 committee

The Republican National Committee has voted to censure Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, for their involvement on the Democrat-led select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

NBC News reports that the measure passed by voice vote. The measure says the party will "immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior, which has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the conference."

The vote took place Friday at the RNC's winter meetings in Salt Lake City.

It comes after an RNC committee chose to re-write the resolution to simply censure the lawmakers instead of expelling them from the Republican House conference altogether. The resolution to censure Cheney and Kinzinger passed the committee vote unanimously on Thursday night.

Cheney and Kinzinger have been two of the most vocal Republicans in their opposition to former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The House Select Jan. 6 Committee is being led by Democrats after Republican Senators last summer halted an effort to establish a bipartisan and bicameral Sept. 11-style committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riots.

In October, Kinzinger said he would not seek re-election in 2022. Cheney faces an intense primary fight after her opponent received an endorsement from Trump.