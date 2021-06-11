Senate demands Barr, Sessions testify about data seizures from Trump White House

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are demanding that former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the secret seizure of data from House Democrats in 2018.

They called it “shocking” and a “gross abuse of power.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Illinois. Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement Friday that Barr and Sessions “must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath” and are subject to a subpoena if they refuse.

The demands follow revelations that the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized the records of Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from Apple. It also follow reports that the Trump administration attempted to seize the records of journalists with CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post.