Trump sues New York AG Letitia James, attempting to end investigation into his business practices

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end her civil investigation into his business practices.

The lawsuit was filed two weeks after James requested that Trump sit for a deposition next month.

Trump alleges the Democratic attorney general's investigation has violated his constitutional rights. He's seeking a permanent injunction barring James from investigating him.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions," James' office said in a statement. "Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

Messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers.

News of the lawsuit filed in federal court in Albany was first reported by The New York Times.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization's business practices since 2019. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court denied Trump's bid to keep his tax returns out of the hands of investigators.

In July, longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was charged with several crimes linked to tax fraud.

Trump's son, Eric, has already spoken with state investigators. He sat for a deposition in October, according to Bloomberg.

In the past, Trump has decried the investigation as part of a "witch hunt."