2 deputies jailed in shooting death of Louisiana man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Louisiana sheriff's deputies face manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week near New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said late Sunday that the two likely feared for their lives when a man refused to exit a vehicle during a tense confrontation on Feb. 16.

The gunfire erupted after the man turned on the engine, then dropped his hands onto the wheel, striking the horn.

Lopinto said an investigation determined that the deadly force used could not be justified.

Lopinto said 29-year-old Isaac Hughes and 35-year-old Johnathan Louis cooperated in the investigation and surrendered to face charges.

Both were fired from the sheriff's office.

Lopinto said officers had responded to a noise complaint outside a known crack house when they encountered Daniel Vallee, the Associated Press reported.

Lopinto said the officers asked, begged, and threatened Vallee to get out of the vehicle.

Vallee turned off the car engine, but when he turned it back on, Lopinto said that's when "numerous" deputies drew their weapons.

Lopinto said once one deputy responded to the car horn with gunfire, a second deputy responded to that gunfire by also firing his weapon.

Charges were filed after the body camera video was viewed and all the deputies involved had been interviewed.