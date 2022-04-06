Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

2 Maryland officers rescue family from half-submerged vehicle

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 11.51.28 AM.png
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 11.51.28 AM.png
Posted at 12:58 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:58:35-04

Two officers in Maryland are being hailed as heroes after they saved the lives of four people, including two children, from a vehicle that crashed into a pond.

The dramatic rescue was captured by bodycam videos from an Anne Arundel County police officer.

According to the department's Facebook page, on April 1, around 9:15 p.m., an officer heard a crash while out on patrol.

He later discovered a car that had lost control and had crashed through trees and a fence and then ended up half-submerged in a pond.

The officer and a supervisor immediately lept into action, broke the passenger windows, and rescued four people from the car, including a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old.

The officers carried the children to safety and then returned to the vehicle to rescue the adults.

"Aside from being cold and wet, everyone involved was unharmed," the department said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH