2 people shot in high school parking lot in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado say two people were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a high school in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said both individuals were transported to a hospital.

Hinkley High School is currently on lockdown.

It was not immediately clear if the injured people were students or not.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Nevelyn Rojas, a junior at Hinkley High School, said she was returning from lunch when she heard the sirens and saw police cars headed to the school.

She said she was worried because her brother was still in the school, but confirmed he's safe.

Earlier this week, six students from Aurora Central High School were shot at a park just north of Aurora Central High School.

Central is about 11 minutes away from Hinkley High School.

Police are still searching for the suspects in that shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stephanie Butzer at KMGH first reported this story.