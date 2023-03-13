2024 campaign intensifies even though the field could be smallest in 30 years

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first 2024 campaign stop in Iowa Monday.

This comes just a few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Hawkeye state for his book tour, ahead of his own expected campaign launch.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will be fundraising on the West Coast this week ahead of an expected campaign launch.

While the presidential campaign is starting to get very active, it may not be as crowded as in recent years.

2024 WILL BE DIFFERENT

In 2020, around 30 Democrats sought the nomination. The field was so big many debates had to be split up.

In 2016, 17 Republican candidates battled for the nomination; 2024 looks like it won't be that crowded.

The last time there were 10 or fewer candidates was in 1992, an election President Bill Clinton ultimately won.

While Democratic activist Marianne Williamson has announced a bid for the presidency, most high-profile Democrats — like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California — are staying out for now, clearing the way for an easy re-nomination for President Biden.

On the Republican side, Former President Donald Trump and Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are running, as is entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, but not many more candidates are expected to join the field.

Former Vice President Mike Pence could run. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott might too.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been rumored to be a possible candidate, as has Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

However, a number of Republicans, like former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have already said they aren't running.

Experts say one reason for a smaller field is that we haven't had a current president and a former president both seeking the job in the same election since Herbert Hoover went against incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940.

One benefit of a smaller field for voters is that it will be easier to scrutinize the candidates better before you make a decision.

Debates will likely be confined to one stage and the differences will be more apparent.