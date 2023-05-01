6 people killed, dozens injured as dust storm causes major car crash in Illinois

ILLINOIS — Six people are dead and dozens more injured after a massive pileup Monday in Illinois caused by a sudden dust storm, officials said.

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said during an afternoon press conference that six people had died and more than 30 people were transported to the hospital, including multiple people with life-threatening injuries. Victims range in age from 2 to 80 years old, Starrick said.

The crash took place at about 11 a.m. local time on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, officials said. Car accidents were reported on both north and southbound lanes of I-55 for a 2-mile stretch.

Forty to 60 passenger vehicles and at least 30 commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks that caught fire, police said.

The cause of the crash was excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, Starrick said. The crash prompted a response from a flurry of emergency vehicles and multiple helicopters.

Leach, who was driving an RV from Illinois to Texas, told ABC News that she had been stuck in traffic behind the massive crash for five hours.

"It actually looks like snow almost when I was sending [my kids] videos," said Karen Leach, who was caught up in the storm. "And it just it feels like, like the end of the world."

The stretch of I-55 where the accident took place is expected to be closed at least through the evening, Starrick said.

"My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more," Rep. Nikki Budzinski said in on Twitter. "Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold."

