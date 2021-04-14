1 dead, 6 rescued and several still missing after ship capsizes in rough waters off Louisiana coast

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of at least one crew member and is searching for a dozen others in waters off the coast of Louisiana after a vessel capsized.

The search has grown to include at least four Coast Guard vessels, four private ones, two Coast Guard airplanes and a helicopter.

The missing crew were on board the Seacor Power, a 129-foot oil industry vessel that drops massive legs to the sea floor and becomes an offshore platform.

The ship flipped over Tuesday in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas.

The Coast Guard and four “good Samaritan” vessels responded to a distress call at about 4:30 p.m. local time and were able to rescue six people from the capsized ship.

Photos shared by the Coast Guard show the capsized ship and crews pulling people up onto the sides of boats.