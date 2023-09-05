A suspected drunken driver accidentally called 911 on himself

A suspected drunken driver accidentally called Nebraska law enforcement on himself, leading to his arrest.

The man called 911 to report another driver who he thought was driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a Facebook post from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office on Thursday released a video of the March incident along with audio from the driver’s 911 call.

When authorities arrived, it became clear the caller himself was the one driving on the wrong side of the road – and he was intoxicated.

“I’m on Highway 77 going north and there is somebody that is on the wrong side of the road,” the driver says in a recording of the 911 call. He added that the other driver “almost ran me off the road.”

“That was gnarly,” he said. “That was like, a lot.”

The video then shows the unidentified driver being pulled over by a police officer.

“Do you know why I stopped you?” asks the officer.

“Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road,” admits the driver.

When asked if there was a reason he was driving on the wrong side, he replied he “must have missed an exit.” The driver also confirmed he was the same person who had previously called 911.

The driver had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office. “Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt,” reads the Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.