American Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

American Airlines reportedly plans to resume alcohol sales in April.

According to NBC News, the airline will resume alcohol sales on domestic and some international flights on April 18.

American Airlines was among several companies that stopped selling alcohol during the pandemic.

The announcement follows similar decisions by United and Southwest which both recently resumed alcohol sales.

American had planned to bring back booze last year but delayed the decision following an uptick in unruly passengers.

According to The Hill, gin, rum, vodka, whiskey and wine will be $9. Beer will cost $8.