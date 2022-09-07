American reportedly killed in shark attack in the Bahamas

An American woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack while snorkeling in the Bahamas.

According to ABC News, the woman and her family were on a snorkeling tour when she was attacked by a bull shark on Tuesday.

CNN reports that the family was on a Royal Caribbean cruise and had booked an excursion with a local tour company when the ship was docked in Nassau.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to ABC News.

According to the International Shark Attack File, there are between 70 to 100 shark attacks every year worldwide that result in about five deaths.

Experts say most attacks typically occur in nearshore waters where sharks feed.