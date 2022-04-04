Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

Oberlin College Racial Dispute
Tony Dejak/AP
FILE-This March 5, 2013 file photo shows a student riding a bicycle on the campus of Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. The 9th District Court of Appeals upheld a $31 million judgment on Thursday, March 31, 2022 against Oberlin College that had been awarded to Gibson's Bakery and Food Mart that successfully claimed it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident in November of 2016. The court rejected all of the college's appeal arguments. Oberlin students and staff staged protests outside the market after the shoplifting incident . A jury in June 2019 awarded story owners $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages and $6 million in attorney fees. The Gibsons' award was later reduced by a judge to $25 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Oberlin College Racial Dispute
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:30:34-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College awarded to a local business that successfully claimed it was libeled by the school in the aftermath of a shoplifting incident.

The 9th District Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected all of the historic liberal arts college's arguments and upheld a $6.2 million payment in attorney fees.

Oberlin students and staff protested outside Gibson's Bakery and Food Mart after the shoplifting incident in November 2016.

A jury in June 2019 awarded store owners Allyn Gibson and his son, David Gibson, $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

A judge later reduced the award to $25 million.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the college said it was disappointed in the judges ruling. They added that they would carefully look over the 50-page opinion before deciding what their next step would be.

The opinion stems from a lawsuit filed by the bakery shop owners in November 2017. They claimed the school harmed their business and libeled them after three students were arrested, who later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Protests occurred outside the bakery after the arrests, with flyers being passed out some by an Oberlin College vice president and dean of students, accusing the bakery owners of being racist, the AP reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH