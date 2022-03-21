Watch
Apple users experiencing outages with several apps, including iMessage and Mail

FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, iPhone 13 mini, foregroud, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 ProMax, left to right, background. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 21, 2022
Apple users reported problems with several apps on Monday, including the Cloud, Music, Maps and iMessage.

Apple’s system status page showed the following apps were experiencing an outage:

  • App Store
  • Apple Arcade
  • Apple Music
  • Apple TV+
  • iCloud Calendar
  • iCloud Contacts
  • iCloud Mail
  • iCloud Private Relay
  • iTunes Store
  • Podcasts
  • Radio

Bloomberg also reported that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are not working, which is hindering some workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.

Downdetector showed that complaints of outages began around noon eastern time on Monday.

