Arrest made in connection with theft of Paralympian's gold medals, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Texas say they have made an arrest in connection to the theft of Paralympian Jen Lee's three Olympic gold medals from his vehicle in San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus tweeted Wednesday that a suspect was in custody.

"I knew it wouldn’t be long. Too many people [were] incensed from the video. Just got word that the USMS picked up the suspect at Roosevelt/410 in the Olympic medal heist," McManus said.

Lee shared a surveillance video on April 16 of a man breaking into his vehicle at a shopping center in San Antonio around 7:15 p.m. and taking a bag that had all three of his Paralympic gold medals.

The Paralympian told NBC Bay Area that the medals were left in his car because he planned to take them to a friend's house to show their family.

A day after Lee posted the surveillance video asking for the public's health, McManus tweeted that the medals had been recovered.

No more information about the arrest has been released.

According to the Team USA website, Lee won the medals in 2014, 2018, and 2022.