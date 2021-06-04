Authorities try to lure wandering elephants away from populous Chinese city
Hu Chao/AP
FILE - In this aerial photo file photo taken on May 28, 2021, and released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a herd of wild Asian elephants stands in E'shan county in southwestern China's Yunnan Province. A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 500 kilometers (300 miles) from a nature reserve in China's mountain southwest were approaching the major city of Kunming on Wednesday, June 2, as authorities rushed to try to keep them out of populated areas. (Hu Chao/Xinhua via AP, File)