Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

Bear Cub Head in Jug
AP
This photo combination, provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division, shows a bear cub with a plastic container stuck on its head, in Harwinton, Conn., Thursday, June 23, 2022. After waiting for the cub to come down from the tree, it was successfully tranquilized, and the container removed. Once freed, the cub and its mother were reunited, state wildlife officials said. (Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection - Wildlife Division via AP)
Bear Cub Head in Jug
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 12:23:22-04

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container.

The misadventure happened on June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton.

One of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.

Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from a tree and then tranquilized it and removed the container.

The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby.

Wildlife officials should make sure trash is properly disposed of and secured in containers to avoid bears getting into it.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE