Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war in UN address

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden meets with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 21:41:41-04

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden begins his first visit to the U.N. General Assembly ready to make his case to world leaders.

After closing the chapter on a 20-year war, the U.S. aims to rally allies and adversaries to work together on a slew of crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and trade and economics.

The president faced a healthy measure of skepticism when he arrived in New York on Monday to start a week of high-level diplomacy.

Biden’s first stop was to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to offer endorsements for the body’s relevance and multilateral coordination.

President Biden will address the General Assembly. He's also scheduled to have one-on-one meetings with leaders from various countries.

