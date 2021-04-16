Biden takes action to speed refugee admission, doesn't raise Trump's historically low cap

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed an emergency determination that officials say will speed refugee admissions to the U.S., but he did not lift his predecessor’s historically low cap of 15,000 refugees for this year.

Biden, instead, is adjusting the allocation limits set by former President Donald Trump, which officials say have been the driving factor in reducing refugee admissions this year.

The new allocations provide more slots for refugees from Africa, the Middle East and Central America and lift Trump's restrictions on resettlements from Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The White House said Friday it intends to use all 15,000 slots under the existing cap.

According to the Associated Press, Biden pledged to raise the refugee cap for the next fiscal year to 125,000, but acknowledged it would be a difficult task.

“It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that’s precisely what we’re going to do,” Biden said in February at the State Department.

At the White House press briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to explain the delay in Biden's action on the refugee cap.

“It took us some time to see and evaluate how ineffective, or how trashed in some ways the refugee processing system had become, and so we had to rebuild some of those muscles and put it back in place,” she said.