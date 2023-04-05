Watch Now
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn't mention Iowa

First lady Jill Biden, front, makes a point as Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie looks on during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers were on hand for the first lady's visit, the first of four stops across the country to promote the Biden Administration's effort to invest in America. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Apr 04, 2023
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has scrapped the idea of inviting to the White House the NCAA champion Louisiana State women's basketball team along with Iowa's players, who lost the title to LSU.

First lady Jill Biden had suggested such a nontraditional scenario on Monday, but the social media pushback to her suggestion was swift and unexpected by her staff.

Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady looks forward to welcoming LSU.

Iowa's star player, Caitlin Clark, says Louisiana State shouldn't have to share the spotlight.

The president tweets that both LSU and the winner of the NCAA men's basketball title, the University of Connecticut, showed "the best of what this country can be."

