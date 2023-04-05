Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn't mention Iowa

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has scrapped the idea of inviting to the White House the NCAA champion Louisiana State women's basketball team along with Iowa's players, who lost the title to LSU.

First lady Jill Biden had suggested such a nontraditional scenario on Monday, but the social media pushback to her suggestion was swift and unexpected by her staff.

Her spokesperson said Tuesday that the first lady looks forward to welcoming LSU.

Iowa's star player, Caitlin Clark, says Louisiana State shouldn't have to share the spotlight.

The president tweets that both LSU and the winner of the NCAA men's basketball title, the University of Connecticut, showed "the best of what this country can be."